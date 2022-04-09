Warren K. Parson

Warren Keith Parson, 78, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of Mae Elizabeth “Betty” Shirley Parson and Kenneth L. Parson.
He enjoyed collecting model cars, camping with friends and loved touring in his golf cart.
He is survived by his mother, Mae Elizabeth “Betty” Shirley Parson, of Clarksburg; his children, Deborah and Michael Parson; his siblings, Darla Dadey and her husband, Kurt, of Exton; Karen Cumberledge and her husband, Terry, of Saltsburg; and Lorraine Turkel and her husband, Mark, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Imogene Yount Ross Parson; his brother, Kenneth Karl Parson; and his sister, Barbara Parson.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
