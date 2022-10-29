Warren R. Zundel, 87, Cabot, formerly of Indiana, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
He was the loving husband of Shirley Shrum Zundel for over 66 years. He was born in Middletown on March 26, 1935. Warren was the son of Ray and Christine (Erickson) Zundel.
Warren served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve from 1953-1955. He attended Carnegie Mellon for mechanical engineering and completed a Tool and Die Apprenticeship program while working at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh. Warren also worked at Steven’s Manufacturing in Lexington, Ohio. For more than 20 years he worked at Fisher Scientific of Indiana as a manufacturing engineering manager. After retirement, he owned and managed Cherry Run Kennels of Homer City for 15 years.
Warren’s interests included hunting, fishing and golfing. His passion for gardening lasted up until late summer of this year. He was especially proud to can his own vegetables and always shared his favorite hot pepper mix with friends and family. Warren enjoyed spending the early morning hours in his garden at Concordia.
Mr. Zundel was active in Boy Scouts and his church, Hope Lutheran in Homer City, where he served on the church council and the Property Committee. He was also a Sunday School teacher and sang in the church choir.
Warren and his wife Shirley enjoyed many retirement years in Sun City Center, Fla. They had time to golf, travel and dance. Warren and his wife returned to Pennsylvania because they missed the gorgeous country scenery, but more especially their family and friends.
Warren loved to spend time with his family and often counseled them on wise living, giving recommendations and caution about not taking “unnecessary risks.” He also looked forward to Saturday morning breakfast meetings with friends.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Cindy Zundel; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan Zundel and William Martin; and his grandchildren, Bill Altmeyer and wife Jenna, Zachary Zundel, Shawn Green and partner Amanda DeVore, and Brad Green; and his great-grandchildren, Casey, Samantha and Max Altmeyer and Sebastian DeVore. His surviving siblings include his sister, Eileen Lux; and brothers Larry and Denny Zundel.
Warren was preceded in death by his son, Robert (Bob); his parents; and his sister, Loretta D’Aurora.
A viewing will be held at Hope Lutheran Church starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund at Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of services. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to Hope Lutheran Church in Mr. Zundel’s name.