Wavie Yvonna (Shrum) McClelland, 96, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Omaha, Neb.
The daughter of Orville B. and Bessie B. (Beason) Shrum, she was born May 4, 1925, in Saltsburg.
Wavie worked as an LPN at Torrence State Hospital, Blairsville, and retired in 1991.
Wavie’s sweet, loving and witty personality was as unique as her name. She dearly loved and cared for her family.
She is survived by her children, Florence E. Adair and husband Thomas “Dan,” of Saltsburg, John H. McClelland Jr. and wife Kathy, of Indiana, and Yvonne L. Jelken and husband Norman, of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Emma Lutz, Martha Bell Keller, Anna Kramp and Georgia Seaberry; and one brother, Archie Shrum.
In addition to her parents, Wavie was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Chester, Orville, Harold and Floyd Shrum; and three sisters, Violet Kelly, Grace Chaplin and Bertha Jacobs Puskar.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Funeral services will begin at noon with her son-in-law, Pastor Norman Jelken, officiating.
Internment will be in the Union Cemetery, Shelocta.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 6307 Center St., Suite 210, Omaha, NE 68106.