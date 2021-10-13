Wayne Anthony Eckenroad, 82, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
A son of William and Martha (Cromling) Eckenroad, he was born July 6, 1939, in Homer City.
He was a member of Ernest Bible Baptist Church. A lifelong member of the NRA, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan M. (Langham) Eckenroad; two children, Darren Eckenroad and fiancée Bonnie Grillo, of Indiana, and Melissa Hippchen and her husband, Brian, of Plum; two grandchildren, Mercedes Hippchen and Lexus Eckenroad; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Eckenroad; and a brother, Bill Eckenroad.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor John Sykes officiating. Interment will be in Sample Run Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.