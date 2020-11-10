Wayne Clyde Putt, 82, of Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Clyde O. and Nora (Barnett) Putt, he was born March 24, 1938, in Cherryhill Township.
Wayne was a graduate of Penns Manor High School and attended Indiana State Teachers College.
He was employed as a farmer and also by McNaughton Moving Company. He later became self employed as a truck driver. Wayne received numerous awards for his safe driving.
He was a member of the Indiana Moose. People will remember Wayne as a man with a big heart who made friends easily. He will also be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Myrna (Kitchen) Putt, whom he wed Oct. 8, 1960; sons, Wayne Jr. and his wife, Melanie, Creekside, and Douglas R. and wife, Joni, Home; grandchildren, Alex Tost, Greensburg, and Aubrey Putt, Home; and a sister, Eleanor Grundy.
Preceding Wayne in death were his parents; a sister, Mary Marlene Rice; brother, Gordon Putt; and a half-brother, Dean Putt.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the
Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Entombment in the Oakland Mausoleum will be private.
As per regulations, friends will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.