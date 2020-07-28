June 7, 1948 — July 25, 2020
Wayne C. Weimer, 72, of Strongstown, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday night, July 25, 2020, with his boys by his side at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Anyone who knew Wayne well knows how much of his life and career (most of which was spent at Ebensburg Center) was dedicated to caring for others.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Darleen (Tomb) Weimer, and his father, Wayne Weimer.
He is survived by his mother, Clara “Sis” (Hoffer) Weimer, and two sons, Marty and his wife, Tammy, and Jason and his wife, Jenny. He is also survived by his brother, Barry and wife Candy; sister MaryAnn and husband Terry Porterfield; four grandchildren, Haleigh and husband Chad Millward, Megan Weimer, Julia Weimer and Matthew Weimer; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Harper Grace Millward.
In light of the circumstances, a private family viewing at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, will precede interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, friends and family may remain in their cars and drive past the gravesite, be received by Wayne’s sons and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. Fifth St. #1, Indiana, PA 15701, which provides support for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
