Wayne C. Weimer, 72, of Strongstown, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday night, July 25, 2020, with his boys by his side at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
In light of the circumstances, a private family viewing at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, will precede interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. today, friends and family may remain in their cars and drive past the gravesite, be received by Wayne’s sons and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. Fifth St. #1, Indiana, PA 15701, which provides support for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
