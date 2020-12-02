Wayne E. Donahue, 60, of Marion Center, died suddenly on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Wayne was born on May 6, 1960, in Indiana, the son of William E. Donahue Sr. (deceased) and Nancy Jane Renz Donahue.
Wayne was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He worked for decades on gas rigs in locations in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Alaska and most recently was employed by Dlubak Specialty Glass in Blairsville.
Wayne was a quiet, private person. He was a dedicated husband, worked hard to provide for his family, and found great joy and laughter when he married Bonnie, his wife of seven years. Together the pair could be seen sharing a new energy for life, discovering love and enjoying every day they spent with each other and family.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. Donahue; mother, Nancy J. Donahue; brother, William E. Donahue and wife Ruth; sister, Brenda J. Brock and husband Anthony; brother, Jeffrey T. Donahue and wife Cheryl; stepson, Bill MacDowell Jr.; stepdaughter, Jennifer Gelinas; six grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Morris.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Indiana County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.