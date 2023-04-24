Wayne E. Kough, 90, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 5, 1932, in Plumcreek Township, the son of Clark A. and Cora Mae (Peterman) Kough.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of Plumcreek and a farmer for most of his life. He was also a former coal miner and then worked as a truck driver for Raymond Schall Trucking. Wayne was a member of Mount Union Lutheran Church and belonged to United Mine Workers Local #6461 and the Armstrong County Farm Bureau.
He will be remembered with love by his daughter, Debra Simon and husband Gregory, of Indiana; son Dennis W. “Weed” Kough, of Shelocta; grandchildren Stacie Barbus and husband Shawn, Christopher Simon and fiancé Lorin, Matthew Simon and wife Tamara, Jacob Kough and Clinton Kough; several great-grandchildren; and sisters Florence Heffner and husband Ray, of DuBois, and Evelyn Ruth Elwood and husband John, of Salina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Lou (Anderson) Kough, whom he married March 20, 1953, and who passed away Oct. 4, 2019; and his sisters, Wilda Morrow, Ethel L. States, Dorothy Mae Cribbs and Marjorie Anderson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Interment will be at Mount Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
A special thank you to Anew Health Care for the excellent care they provided for Wayne.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
To leave a condolence for Wayne’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.