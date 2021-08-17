Wayne H. Shaeffer, 85, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1935, in Indiana, to Walter and Virginia (Kimmel) Shaeffer.
Wayne honorably served in the U.S. Army and had been stationed in Hawaii. He was a member of Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Church.
For 36 years, he worked as a service technician for West Penn Power. Wayne was a great vacation planner and his favorite place to vacation with family was in the Outer Banks.
He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed gardening. Family was the most important element in his life.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Shirley J. (Anthony) Shaeffer, whom he married July 20, 1957; son, Brian Shaeffer and wife, Jennifer, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Michelle Elgin and husband, Greg, of Indiana; five grandchildren, Cody Toy and wife Chelsie, Dylan Toy and wife Rheanna, Sheree Elgin, Megan Elgin and Aaron Shaeffer; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Cara Toy; and a sister, Barbara Shearer and husband Ken, of Irwin.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Shaeffer.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Sparr officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Wayne’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.