Wayne Hudson, 81, of Indiana, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of James William and Iona Faye (Stiffler) Hudson, he was born May 1, 1940, in Commodore.
Wayne was employed by The Indiana Gazette as a newspaper delivery man for 40 years.
He liked spending time with his grandchildren, working on vehicles and playing checkers. He grew up on a farm and assisted his family with the farm chores, and had been a dog lover all his life.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sarah (Dukes) Hudson; three children, Michael and Joni Hudson and Melinda (Michael) Sharer; eight grandchildren, Savannah, Colton, Tobin, Kaiden, Bryce, Joseph, Jaiden and Celena; sister, Althea (Dennis) Kough; brother, Lyle and his wife Emma; foster siblings, Violet Cherinsky, Daniel (Debra) Bartlebaugh and Gary (Ethel) Putt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Linda, David and James; and an infant twin sister, Wilma.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be mailed to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral costs.