Wayne Millard Brady, 63, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Millard Brady and Rosemarie (Blackmon) (Brady) Brown, he was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Lackawanna, N.Y.
Wayne will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Rosemarie and Frank Brown, Indiana; siblings, Wanda Gaston, Marion Center; Scott (Sharlin) Brady, West Columbia, S.C.; Patricia “Patty” (Randy) Rusnak, Sidman; Jennifer Decker, Homer City; Jeannette (Kevin) Errett, Jeannette; Jodi Bartlebaugh, Indiana; and Jeff (Doris) Brown, Clarksburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Howard and Anne Blackmon; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Pearl Brady.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs.
