Wayne McAfoos, 80 of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana.
He was born March 25, 1943, in Marion Center, the son of the late Francis Clair McAfoos and Goldie (DeHaven) McAfoos.
After high school, he married Patty Marshall and raised their two boys, Kenneth and Clint. He worked different jobs until he went back to school to be a sales agent. Wayne then worked for Allstate for 37 years and the former McAfoos Insurance in Indiana. He retired and bought J&J funnel cake business, then sold that business and finally retired for good.
He was a member of the Christ Bible Fellowship Church in Homer City. He also enjoyed going to the casinos.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Wayne McAfoos and wife Beth, of Indiana, and Clinton D. McAfood and wife Jennifer, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren; sister Sandra D. Lentz and husband Don, of Marion Center; favorite cousin Alice Lynn, of Blairsville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Goldie (DeHaven) McAfoos; sister Bernice Holiday; and brother Jerald McAfoos
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Pastor John Smaligo will officiate.
Interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: www.fergusonblairsville.com.
