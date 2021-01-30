Wayne Ronald Matthis, 89, of Penn Run, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1931, in Homer City to James Arthur and Anna May Kunkle Matthis.
Mr. Matthis was a 1950 graduate of Homer City High School, Homer City.
He served in the Army as a military policeman. He was an employee of General Electric, Euclid, Ohio, for many years and of McCreary Tire and Rubber Company, Indiana, before his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing gladiolas, and he loved fishing, golfing and woodworking.
He is survived by wife, Rhonda (Oros) Matthis; his first wife, Donna Mona; his daughter and her spouse, Karen (Matthis) Fridg, and Ralph J. Fridg; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Matthis was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Matthis; and his brother, William E. Matthis.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Matthis family.
