Wayne R. Snyder, lifelong resident of Brush Valley, died peacefully at home with family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He was 94. Wayne was born on June 4, 1926, in Brush Valley and graduated from Brush Valley High School in 1944.
An astute carpenter and surveyor, he worked many years for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and worked with Wiggs Johnson in Homer City.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Anna Sager Snyder; two daughters, Lois Griffith and Joyce Heming, both of Brush Valley; a brother, Edwin Buterbaugh, of Brush Valley; two sisters, Joan Shirley and Sandy Lucas; five grandchildren, John Griffith, Anne Heming, Richard Griffith, Lori Nelson and Jill Barbus; and great-grandchildren Laken Griffith, Brock Barbus, Laurel Griffith, Abby Griffith, Emma Griffith, Ashton Nelson, Bryce Ruffner, Ian Griffith, Alison Griffith, Dylan Nelson, Stevie Barbus and Amelia Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Marie Buterbaugh; grandparents Mary and John Snyder; brothers Kenneth and Jerry Buterbaugh; and by an infant son, Wayne R. Snyder Jr.
Viewings will be held at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.