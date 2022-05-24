Wayne R. Wilson, 86, of Altoona, a native of Barnesboro, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Born May 26, 1935, in Barnesboro, Wayne was the son of Dwight and Edith (Gregg) Wilson.
In addition to Wayne’s parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dwight E. Jr. and Charles “Chuck”; sisters, Ellen (Wilson) Frye, Leola (Wilson) Hill and Patricia (Pat) Hill; son, William R.; and daughter, Nancy R. (Wilson) Grimes.
Wayne is survived by a son, Wayne R. Jr., married to Tressa (Stoffel) Wilson; son-in-law Thomas Grimes; grandchildren, Bradley Wilson, Jessica (Grimes) Goldberg, Thomas Grimes and Jessica (Wilson) Clark; and six great-grandchildren.
Wayne was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was formerly employed as the maintenance foreman at Barnes and Tucker Mine #20 and the maintenance supervisor at the Indiana YMCA.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until services at noon Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Committal will take place in Uniontown Cemetery.
Military honors will be conducted by local veterans’ organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food pantry or Meals-On-Wheels program.