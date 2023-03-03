Wayne T. “Skunk” Fumea, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Kittanning.
The son of Enrico Fumea and Mary (Rotella) Fumea, he was born Feb. 12, 1946, in Latrobe.
Wayne was a member of the SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Along with his sister, Pauline, he owned and operated the bar/restaurant “Skunks” for 21 years. He belonged to the Eagles #1488 and the former Blairsville Italian Club. He enjoyed shooting pool, making friends at the bar and hanging out with his family.
Wayne is survived by a sister, Pauline Alexander, of Blairsville; two nephews, Mark Morrow, of Blairsville, and Matthew Morrow and wife, Brenda, of Indiana; great-nieces and great-nephews Victoria, Carly, Haley, Chloe, Rebekah, Vanessa and Aubrey; great-great-nephews Zack and Isaiah; and cousins Arlene Bell, Francis Fumea, Peggy Jasper, Harriet DeGruttola, Dolores Fumea, Paul Fumea and Tom Fumea.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a niece, Maria Morrow, in 2009.
In keeping with Skunk’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the SS Simon and Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com