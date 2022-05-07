Wayne Tomb, 95, of Clyde, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2022.
The son of J. Roscoe and Edith Mae (Lynn) Tomb, Wayne was born June 30, 1926, in Johnstown.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean (Hollingsworth) Tomb; brother H. Lynn Tomb; and stepmother Floy Elizabeth (Mack) Tomb.
Wayne is survived by his children, Gordon Tomb (Billye), of Annville; Lynn Tomb, of Lilly; David Tomb (Bonnie), of Clyde; and Nancy Hewitt (Alton “Butch”), of Clyde; grandchildren, Matthew Tomb, Tara Marvel, Shannon Carbaugh, Wendy Penrose, Stephen Tomb and Patrick Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Kate Marvel, Brent and Madison Penrose, Allison and Ben Tomb and Sophia Carbaugh; and daughters-in-law Linda Tomb and Joanne Tomb.
Wayne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, New Florence; a retired employee of Seward Generating Station-Penelec; and a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served with the Sea Bees. He was an avid car lover and enjoyed going to races.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his caregivers Diana, Joni, Joy and Shani along with the nurses from Concordia-IRMC VNA Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 Highway East, New Florence. Pastor Greg Park will be officiating. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.