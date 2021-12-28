BEILCHICK, Margaret, 1 p.m., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer
DAVIS, Roger P., 4 p.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
FIASCO, Neale R., 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, Hastings (Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern
Cambria)
HILL, Carl E., noon, Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
KELLY, Richard E., 1 p.m., Bowser Funeral Home Chapel, Homer City
PAGE, Gerald E. “Jerry,” 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward (Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence)
SCUCCIMARRA, Lillian M., 10 a.m., S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville)
STUBBE, Lawrence and Norma, 1 p.m., Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana, (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana)