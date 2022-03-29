SHAFFER, Jean M., 1 p.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana
Latest News
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- In their 70s and still at top of their game, the Eagles land in Pittsburgh again Saturday
- Five area municipalities get funds for broadband expansion
- Cold-shooting Hawks fall to Augusta in national semifinals
- Chief's death stuns fire community
- James Miller
- John W. Loughry
- Late death
- Richard J. 'Richie' Lightner
- THE WAY WE SEE IT: It's time to embrace the celebration
- Late deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.