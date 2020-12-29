Funeral services scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, include ...
Robert L. Johnson, 11 a.m., One Hope Church, Indiana, (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
Harold L. McConnaughey, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Blairsville (James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville)
Delmont E. Nichol, noon, Purchase Line United Methodist Church, Commodore, broadcast on FM 87.9, please park in the church parking lot (Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale)
Jerome "Jerry" V. Roscoe, noon, James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville
SMITH, Lyle D., 6 p.m., Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City