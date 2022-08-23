Wednesday Funerals Aug 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GERBER, Pauline Fay, 11 a.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home Chapel, IndianaWENTURINE, Gary J., 4 p.m., Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Mistrial declared in Southern California spa bombing case Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile U.S. visits Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall DEAR ABBY: Struggling wife at wits' end with unhelpful hubby See all Obituaries +2 Barbara Joan Battestilli 3 hrs ago Dennler Christian Weik Jr. 3 hrs ago Gary J. Wenturine 3 hrs ago Late Deaths 3 hrs ago Wednesday Funerals 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNorthern Cambria woman killed in car-truck crash in StrongstownLate DeathsAnonymous gifts help Penns Manor cover the cost of Corrigan Field turfMastriano removes social media profile pics after warning from U.S. ArmyMary Kay (Vargo) KellyInfrastructure upgrades coming to Yellow Creek State ParkAn impactful life: Jerry Page Field to be dedicated SaturdayBorough responds to Dunkin' franchisee's appealRoute 422 reopensWilliam S. Stancombe Jr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView