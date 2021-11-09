Wednesday Funerals Nov 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REEGER, June L., 11 a.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.THOMPSON, Thomas “Tommy” E., 10 a.m., Robinson- Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wednesday Funeral Home Indiana John A. Lefdahl June L. Funeral Thomas E. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Wayne Avenue shooter gets up to 10 years in state prison Brush fires pop up across Indiana County More interruptions slated along the Cunningham Culverts Indiana Red Kettle campaign kicks off drive to $65,000 goal Wolf expects to let schools set masking rules in January Indiana County COVID-19 cases Police Log DEAR ABBY: Wife takes over whole home with remote work See all Obituaries Margaret J. "Peggy" Cunningham 4 hrs ago Mary L. Eisenstat 4 hrs ago Brinda Lee Hankinson 5 hrs ago Helen M. McMillen 5 hrs ago Tammy Ann Rairie 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPartial election resultsBlairsville couple sues WalMart over 'Flying Fairy' toyMunicipal election resultsKirk S. BrociousMan gets jail time, probation in three casesGeraldine FryeMurder suspect extradited to PennsylvaniaLate deathsTrimarchi concedes in tight Indiana mayor's raceButler man jailed in vehicle theft Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 724-349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 724-783-6749 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 724-465-8493 Currently Open Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 724-349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 724-465-4446 Currently Open Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 724-465-5396 Currently Open Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 724-465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView