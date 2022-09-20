Obits floral 04

Rose M. Penrose

LEZANIC, Douglas Earl, 11 a.m., Ernest Bible Church, Ernest (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana)

POUNDS, Nancy L., 1 p.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana

SLEPPY, Wendell L., 8:30 a.m., Wade Funeral Home, Bristol

Tags