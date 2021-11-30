DOUDS, Sarah Louise (Kanouff), 2 p.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
Latest News
- WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk
- Probe into death continues
- Concern expressed after boy left all day on a Tri County school bus
- Coal truck crash snarls Route 422 in Pine Township
- IUP to mark Chanukah with menorah lighting
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Biden says U.S. is prepared for omicron variant
- Police Log
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead in garage
- Nathan L. Lukehart
- Indiana man charged in two-year-old child abuse case
- Election tie-breaker results announced by Indiana County
- Man gets prison time for abusing baby-sitter
- Companies respond to fire at gas well
- Former corrections officer admitted to ARD program
- Nicholas Kovalchick
- Barbara Davis
- UTV missing in Green Township; two cycles found near Carrolltown
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.