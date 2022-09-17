Wendell L. Sleppy, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Penn Run, he was the son of the late Isaac and Ella (nee Stephens) Sleppy.
He was a Bristol Township resident for 56 years. Wendell was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a technician/supervisor for Verizon, retiring in 1996 after 32 years of service.
After his retirement, he was a funeral assistant at Molden Funeral Chapel in Bristol for 25 years. Wendell was a jack-of-all-trades who could build and fix anything. He loved taking walks in the woods, but most especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Maryanne (nee Lutz) Sleppy; his loving sons, James Sleppy and wife Jen, and Jody Sleppy and wife Holly; and his devoted grandchildren, Anthony (Joselyn), Hunter, Evan, Madison and Emma; and his two great-granddaughters, Alanna and Scarlett. He is also survived by four brothers: Howard Sleppy (Pearl), Dale Sleppy (Patty), Jack Sleppy (Deloris) and Harry Sleppy (Carol); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amanda Lutz King for her love, guidance and expertise during Wendell’s illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Wendell’s name to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association https://www.als.org/donate.