Wendell S. Plyler, 55, of Plumville, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born July 16, 1966, in Punxsutawney, a son of Ruth (Miller) Plyler and Leonard C. Plyler.
He attended First Assembly of God Church in Walston. He was a graduate from Jeff Tech and attended its welding program.
Wendell enjoyed being a farmer and loved farming with his best friend, Dean Martin.
He also enjoyed golfing, hunting with his daughter, Natisha, rodeos at North Washington and spending time with his granddaughters.
He was a lifetime member of the Plumville Fire Department and held many positions within the department. Wendell worked for Senex Explosives for more than 30 years as a blaster.
He is survived by his mother; three children, son Ryan Plyler, of Punxsutawney; daughter Natisha George and fiancé Ben Kindya, of Armagh; and daughter Jessica Stockdale and husband Tony, of Indiana; two granddaughters, Rayna Stockdale and Hazel Kindya; siblings, Dennis Plyler and wife Robin, of Punxsutawney; Renda London and husband Russ, of Punxsutawney; Sandra Plyer Burris, of Punxsutawney; Bonnie Shiock and husband Tom, of Punxsutawney; and Rodney Plyler, of Marion Center; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Dean Martin, Ron Geist and Ray Wells.
He was preceded in death by his father; his fiancé, Tammy Rairie; and a niece, Amber London.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Devin Wintermyer officiating. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery, Armagh.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Plyler to the Plumville Fire Department, 107 Indiana St., Plumville, PA 16246.
Condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.