Wendell T. Kinney Jr., 32, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born March 16, 1990, in Indiana.
Wendell had worked at Colonial Motor Mart, Indiana. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter Kataleya.
Wendell is survived by his father, Wendell T. Kinney Sr. and wife Linda, of Cedar Hill, Texas; daughter Kataleya Kinney, of Indiana; siblings: Kendra Henderson, of Gaithersburg, Md.; Patrick Newbill, of Atlanta; Stephan Hill, of Houston; Micaiah Kinney, of Dallas; and Larry, Marquee, Eric, Erica and Shekinah Jimerson, all of Dallas; paternal grandfather Robert Kinney, of Brenizer; maternal grandparents Larry and Elaine Henderson, of Gaithersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela (Henderson) Kinney, and paternal grandmother, Oliser Kinney.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ Temple Ministries, Brenizer, with Host Pastor Calvin McCoy. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.