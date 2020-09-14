Wendy L. Long, 62, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence, after a brief illness.
Wendy was born in Altoona, daughter of the late James and Shelda (Gardner) Orange.
On Aug. 4, 1979, she married Craig S. Long. In total, they spent 46 loving years together. Craig is a former English teacher and basketball coach at Indiana Area High School.
She is survived by her husband; a son, Derek T. Long (Katie), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Christa N. Williams (Lonnie), of Altoona; six grandchildren: Isaac, Noah, Selah and Theo Long, and Kaiden and Porta Williams; and two sisters: Beth Infuso, of Florida, N.Y.; and Karen Irwin, of Williamsport.
Wendy was a 1976 graduate of Altoona High School and was employed as a secretary at the Blair County Courthouse.
She was a member and past president of Women’s Club of Altoona and a board member and past president of United Way of Blair County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Women’s Club of Altoona, 3400 Crescent Road, Altoona, PA 16602 or United Way of Blair County, 208 Hollidaysburg Plaza, Duncansville, PA 16635 in Wendy’s memory.
At Wendy’s request there will be no public funeral service.