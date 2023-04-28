On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Wendy Lee Cummins, of Creekside, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and daughter, passed away at the age of 60.
Wendy was born June 2, 1962, in Bremerton, Wash., to Linda (Don) Maurer and John D’Orio. She has lived in many places but called Pennsylvania her home for more than 30 years.
Wendy was an avid reader, TikToker, cross-stitcher and, to the amazement of most of us, camping and hunting lover. She was obsessed with the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.
Wendy had an epic sense of humor. She spoke sarcasm as a second language. She was a very loyal person — if she was your friend, it was for life. Wendy’s family meant everything to her, and she felt that you didn’t have to be blood to be family.
Wendy leaves behind her husband and love of her life, Emerson Cummins. They were married in 2015. She also leaves her mother and bonus dad, Linda and Don Mauer; daughters Rebecca (Lucas Eaton) Sowers and Jamie (Mickey) Williams; bonus daughters Lerissa (Jason) Vickers and Kaitlyn (Travis) Potts; brothers John (Debbie) D’Orio and Dan (Ronda) D’Orio; grandchildren Olivia, Blake, Miles and Paige. She also leaves aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her sister by choice and friend of 35 years, Lori (Rich) Nottingham.
She was preceded in death by her father, John D’Orio.
Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Sunday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Elderton, with the Rev. Chad Fritz officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Wendy requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her memory to West Lebanon Holiness Church, 440 Old Elderton Hill Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Wendy’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
