Wesley Alvin Arford, (Styme to his family), went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at home after an extended illness.
Wes was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Altoona, to Alvin A. and Betty M. Arford, who both preceded him in death.
He was a 1960 graduate of Clearfield High School, after which he attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Ind., graduating as a mechanical engineer. Wes started his career as an engineer at Weirton Steel in Weirton, W.Va. After five years he went to work for Penelec at the Keystone Power Plant in Indiana for one year and then transferred to the Homer City Power Plant in Homer City. In 1982, he and his family moved to Warren, where he became the superintendent of Penelec’s Warren Generating Station. After winning many awards for efficiency and safety throughout his career, he retired in 1999.
Surviving are Sandra Burnworth Arford, whom he married 58 years ago on Oct. 16, 1963, who he affectionately called “Hon,” and his four children: Jacquelyn Sherwood (husband Roger) of Sugar Grove; Jeffrey Arford (wife Kathleen) of Warren; Shawn Arford (wife Shelley) of Pittsburgh; and Christopher Arford (wife Beth) of Warren; grandchildren who called him Pappap: Leyna Grove, Ciara and Charli Sherwood, Lyndsey Bitner (husband Cody), Shane Arford (wife Aysia), Joshua and Jacob Arford, McKayla and Christopher Arford and Macy Winicki; two great-grandchildren: Logan Grove and Bryson Arford, one brother, Ernest Arford (wife Karen) of Indiana; one sister, Susan Krise (husband Gary) of Clearfield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wes loved to hunt and fish, play golf, did fantastic woodworking and he loved his horses and dogs. He especially enjoyed going to hunting camp every year with his boys, extended family and friends. If you spent any time with him, you were sure to get some teasing. He was especially fond of “harassing” people, and you’d quite possibly get just a little pinch under your arm or be told to “Get with the program!”
Wes was a lifelong member of the church and for the last 39 years worshiped with the Christians at the Warren Church of Christ on Scandia Road. He is going to be dearly missed by all those who love him, but we rest in the knowledge that we will most assuredly see him again. He was a faithful husband, loving father and all-around good guy. See you on the next trip, Styme!
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Warren Church of Christ, 2194 Scandia Road, Warren, on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Warren Church of Christ, 2194 Scandia Road, Warren, PA 16365, or Hospice of Warren County, www.hospiceofwarrencountyorg, 1 Main Ave., Warren, PA 16365. Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuner alhomeinc.com.
