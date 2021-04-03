Wessie O. Detwiler

Wessie Owen Detwiler, 78, of Dilltown Ridge, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 18, 1942, in Spangler, he was the son of Daniel and Manon (Jones) Detwiler.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Gamble) Detwiler; children Dana Detwiler, Homer City, and companion Stewart Graham; Danielle Krevetski and husband Gregg, Armagh; and Todd Detwiler and wife Khristi, McGahneysville, Va.; grandchildren Alysha Overdorff, Monroeville; Cody Overdorff, Homer City; Megan (Jack) Rupert, Armagh; Andrew Beam, serving in the U.S. Navy in Bahrain, Persian Gulf; Michael Krevetski, Armagh; and Brook Detwiler and Riley Detwiler, both McGeheysville, Va.; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Malcom Rupert; sister Dian Detwiler, Strongstown; brothers Charles (Becky) Detwiler, Strongstown, and David (Margaret) Detwiler, Indiana; and sister-in-law Mary Detwiler, Strongstown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandchildren Brittany Lee Beam and Austin Cole Detwiler; sister Saundra Hoover; brother Timothy Detwiler; and father- and mother-in-law, Emerson and Loretta Gamble.
Wes was a Vietnam veteran having served eight years in the Navy TAR Command, and he was a mechanic at Florence 2 Mine for 22½ years. He was a mechanic, carpenter, electrician and all around “Jack of all trades.” Known for his quick wit, Wes always put a smile on everyone’s face. He was a drag racing enthusiast. Most of all, Wes’ favorite was time spent with family, especially his loving wife of 57 years.
In honoring Wes’ wishes there will be no public service. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial donations in Wes’ name may be made Rheumatology Research Foundation. www.rheumresearch.org. The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
