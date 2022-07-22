Rev. Wilber C. Barber, 97, formerly of Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Born Jan. 24, 1925, he was a son of Clinton and Frieda Barber.
Wilber served in the United States Army during World War II for three years, two of those in the South Pacific with three major campaigns, once in Bougainville and twice in the Philippine Islands.
Wilber received a diploma in biblical studies from Philadelphia College of the Bible in 1950-54, a bachelor’s in education from Baptist Bible Seminary of Clarks Summit in 1969, a master’s in social studies from International Bible College and Seminary of Independence in Missouri in 1999 and a diploma in counseling from the Pennsylvania Counseling Center in Harrisburg in 1973.
He dedicated 63 years serving as pastor in three states, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
Surviving are one-son-law, Roger Martin; two grandchildren, Gregg Wesley Martin and Jennifer Martin; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lois Barber, and three daughters, Nancy L. Barber, Betsy Ann Martin and infant Judy Kay Barber.
Friends will be received at 10 a.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., Bradford, until the time of funeral services at noon, followed by military honors in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Missionary Ministry Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 East, Clymer, PA 15728.
