Wilbur A. Shipley

Wilbur A. “Red” or “Ship” Shipley, 86, of Blairsville, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., Auburn, Ind., and Ridgeley, W.Va, has passed away.
He was born in 1935 in Bidwell, to Paul and Ruth Buzard Shipley.
Red attended Blairsville Methodist Church, was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a member of the F&AM Masonic Lodge in Great Valley, N.Y.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in both active duty and the Army Reserves.
Ship was employed by the BR&P Railroad, the B&O Railroad, the Chessie Systems and Amtrak.
He rose to the position of officer and was also an instructor in both the Cumberland, Md., Schools and the Jamaica School. He was employed by the railroad for 53 years.
He enjoyed all of the Pittsburgh professional sports. He also liked socializing and being outdoors.
Red never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke or to share his passion for the railroad.
Some of the fondest memories the family has is the time spent at camp in the mountains of the Laurel Highlands.
Red is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth “Jean”; two sons, James Evans and wife Betty, Clark; and Dwayne Shipley and wife Laurie, Oklahoma City, Okla.; five grandchildren, Jeremy Shipley, Kacie (Hunter) Ryan, Sarah (Vincent) D’Angelo, Becky (John) Pigza and Jenny (Ryan) Patterson; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty McTish, Allentown; lifelong friends, Gene “Woody” and Peg Woodworth, Salamanca, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lois Ellen Barnhart Shipley; infant daughter, Linda Sue; a brother, Wayne Shipley; and sisters, Evelyn Shoop, Barbara Shipley and Catherine Williams.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bowser- Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Private interment will be made in Lakelawn Memorial Cemetery, Reynoldsville.