Wilda Jean (Bleakney) Slezickey, 97, died peacefully Monday, May 15, 2023.
She was born Dec. 6, 1925, to Curtis and Louise (Warner) Bleakney in Newton Falls, Ohio, then lived in Monroe, Mich., before moving with her parents back to her family’s farm in Elderton, where she was raised for most of her youth.
After completing high school, Jean graduated from Citizens School of Nursing in New Kensington. She married Stanley Slezickey on June 11, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in New Kensington.
Jean was a caring and compassionate nurse, even having cared for her first granddaughter in the nursery at Citizens Hospital when she was born. She cherished her time spent with family, staying in touch with her many cousins, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. She enjoyed her retirement, traveling the country and seeing covered bridges across Pennsylvania, and she spent many years active in her church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Don Bleakney; and her son, Jim.
She is survived by her sons David and Randy; her four grandchildren, David Slezickey Jr. (Melissa), of Kingfisher, Okla.; Dannielle Heinrichs, of Fort Mill, S.C.; Dustin Slezickey, of Doylestown; and Annie (Bill) Briscoe, of Washington Township; and six great-grandchildren.
Jean’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Logan Place Assisted Living and the Monarch Hospice care provided there.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc., 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, at Alder Street, where a parting prayer service will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service in Grace Community Presbyterian Church, Lower Burrell, by Pastor Doug Marshall.
Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
