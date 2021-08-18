Wilda Mae (Fetterman) Nibert, 83, of Brush Valley, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Indiana Square Personal Care Home in Indiana.
The daughter of William and Virginia (Colgan) Fetterman, she was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Penn Run.
She is survived by her children, Missy (Eddie), Michel (Dennis), Marcia (Mike) and Scott; an exceptionally loving and attentive daughter-in-law, Shawna; grandchildren, Ben (Bailey), Chandler, Bryce, Nathan, Abigail, Morgan and Wyatt; and precious great-grandchildren, Addison and Luca; siblings, Bill, Tom (Betsy) and Linda (Tim); sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Clara; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip “Crow”; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Esther; brother, Don; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann; and brothers-in-law, Tiny and Ron.
The family will receive friends today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A service will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Noah Clevenger officiating. Interment will be in Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Brush Valley.
The family would like to extend a deep and heartfelt appreciation to the amazing staff of IRMC Behavioral Health Unit, Indiana Square Personal Care Home, VNA Hospice of Indiana County and Dr. Matthew Klain who provided patient and loving care in Wilda’s final days.
