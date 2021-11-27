Wilfred J. McCombie, 60, of Hastings, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Wilfred was home, surrounded by his family, when he peacefully transitioned to his eternal reward.
Born July 28, 1961, in Spangler, he was the son of Leo and Patricia McCombie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Smarsh; sister-in-law, Sharon Wholaver; and father-in-law, William Wholaver Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 39 years, Laura McCombie; their children, Aaron (Chandra) McCombie, Amy (Jonathan) Sunseri and Adam (Alyssa) McCombie; and grandchildren, Dahnay Sunseri, Landon Sunseri, Jordan Sunseri and Addisyn McCombie. He was a brother to Rick (Lora) McCombie, Bob (Lorie) McCombie, Jim (Karen) McCombie, Deb (Jeff) Zimmerman, Diane (Rob) Swanson and Brenda (Billy) Mason. He was brother-in-law to Jim (Liz) Wholaver, Rosemarie Smarsh, Randy (Dawn) Wholaver, Wayne (Annette) Wholaver, William (Lisa) Wholaver Jr. He was son-in-law to Janet Wholaver and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Wilfred had a profound influence on everyone around him. His personality, gentleness and humility was seen by everyone who knew him, from co-workers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to members at Cross Cut Church (which he and his wife, Pastor Laura launched in 2007). Wilfred was a servant. He was always so willing to do whatever needed done, as long as it wasn’t getting behind the pulpit or in front of people. But when it came to his Harley Davidson, he didn’t mind being in front. Wilfred and Laura always enjoyed jumping on their bike for some much needed “Wind Therapy,” either alone, with their son Aaron, or with other bikers who attended their church.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cross Cut Church, Hastings, where a funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Kilmartin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Cut Church in Wilfred’s memory.
