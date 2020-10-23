Wilfred L. Messenger III

Wilfred “Russ” Levi Messenger III, 65, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
The son of Wilfred L. Messenger II and Joan (Malm) Levelle, he was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Erie.
Russ graduated from the Computer Learning Center with honors, which led to his teaching profession. He was an instructor at the Indiana County Technology Center for 18 years, retiring on June 30, 2019.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, traveling and working on computers.
Surviving are his wife, Jean A. (Galloway) Messenger, whom he married July 24, 1993; mother, Joan Levelle, of Warren, Ohio; four children, Thomas Messenger, of Ohio, Justin Messenger, of Ohio, Regina Endress (fiance, John Higgins), of Josephine, and Eric Ehman, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren; a brother, Timothy Messenger (Maria), of Bradford, Vt.; and two sisters, Debra Guyer and Mary Beth Clark (Jack), both of Warren, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home as per CDC guidelines.
