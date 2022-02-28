Willard D. Turner, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
A son of Ray and Jackie (Stewart) Turner, he was born March 18, 1930, in Abilene, Texas.
Willard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a pastor for 35 years in the Church of the Nazarene, serving at various churches throughout California. Willard was also a finished carpenter.
In his free time Willard enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janice E. (Bowman) Turner; three children: Mary Stilson, of Diamond Run, Calif.; David Turner and wife Rhonda, of Shelocta; and Linda Cameron and husband Mike, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; seven grandchildren: Robert Stilson, Shawn Forbes, Audra Williams, Jessica Collins, Charlotte Ranko, Ryan Cameron and Chelsea Pothast; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to the time of services at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Saving Grace Church (921 Hospital Road, Indiana), with Pastor Joe Ryer officiating. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.