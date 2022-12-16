Willard (Leo) Harkleroad, 87, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at home.
He was born on May 21, 1935, in Sagamore, the son of Amos Harkleroad and Annie (Reefer) Harkleroad Boyer.
Leo’s father passed when he was a child, leaving his mother and five sisters. Leo enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, which enabled him to help support his mother and sisters by sending money back home.
Leo was a founding elder of Curry Run Church in Shelocta, which he helped construct, and enjoyed singing in the choir for years. He was employed by Consolidated Natural Gas Company and became a pipeline welder. His passion was working on equipment and automobiles. He was also an accomplished carpenter and built his own homes alongside his father-in-law, Leroy Brandon.
Leo and his wife wintered in their Florida home for many decades. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii and multiple cruise destinations. Leo was a member of the American Legion and other local organizations. He greatly missed his wife, Helen, who recently passed.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Gary L. Harkleroad and wife Carol, of Indiana; and three daughters, Donna L. Blunk, of Indiana; Vicki L. Williams, of Indiana; and Tina L. DeJong and partner Jeff Silvis, of Kittanning. His grandchildren are Adam L. Blunk, Jared L. Blunk, Joshua L. Williams and wife Kristin, Nathaniel L. Williams and wife Audra, Brandon L. Williams and wife Samantha, G. Leo Harkleroad and wife Regina, Christopher L. Harkleroad and wife Amber, Alexander L. Harkleroad and wife Bobbi, Nicholas L. Harkleroad and wife Makensy, Reed L. Harkleroad and Grant L. Harkleroad. His great-grandchildren are Hunter, Chloe, Kate, Gabe, Max, Wyatt, Nova, Freya, Anna, Elliott, Blakely and a baby expected in May.
Leo is also survived by his two sisters, Della Hankinson and husband Bud, of Kittanning, and Anna Bragg and husband Jim, of West Virginia.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, Helen Louise Harkleroad, who died Oct. 24, 2022; and two sons, Donald L. Harkleroad and an infant son; three sisters, Erma Wingard Adams, Louise Fleming and Sarah Graham.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., Elderton, with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Interment will be in Harkleroad Cemetery, Rural Valley.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
