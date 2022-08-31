Willard S. Stauffer, 3, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
He was born April 18, 2019, in Brush Valley Township, the son of Malachi and Ida Mae Stauffer.
He’s survived by two siblings, both at home: brother, Simon Stauffer; sister, Gina Stauffer; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Karen Stauffer, of Leonardtown, Md.; and paternal grandparents, Timothy and Dorcas Stauffer, of Homer City.
He was preceded in death by a paternal grandmother, Grace Stauffer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the family’s residence, 9283 Route 259, Homer City, where funeral service will start 8:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will take place at Stauffer Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.