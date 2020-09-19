Willard Timothy Austin

W. Timothy Austin, 78, of Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was the husband of Betty Mugot-Austin, whom he married in 1983.
Born Jan. 7, 1942, in Lakeland, Fla., he was a son of the late Willard and Eva (Bolen) Austin.
He served in the Army as a Specialist 4 with the military police, serving during the Vietnam era. Timothy received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Florida State University and his doctorate from the University of Georgia. Prior to his career in academia, Tim worked briefly for the FBI. He was a scholar, with a passion for writing and research. Tim became a mentor to many undergraduate and graduate students. He was a board member of the International Peace Research Association Foundation. He published several books and numerous journal publications.
At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Tim chaired 22 doctoral dissertations in the Criminology Department. He received several prestigious awards and grants including three Fulbright Scholarships and a National Science Foundation Grant. He was a professor emeritus in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at IUP. He enjoyed traveling, in particular international travel. From a young age, he remained a lifelong ham radio operator.
Tim is survived by his wife, Betty, and his son, Philip Franklin Austin, both of Indiana. His siblings, John Franklin Austin, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Carol Sue Austin, of Poulsbo, Wash., also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be interred at Oakland Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are at Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.