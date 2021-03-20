Willetta Jean Busch, 89, Smicksburg, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Darrell McKee and Elizabeth Ann (Tarczy) Stiteler, she was born June 29, 1931, in Mifflin Township, Allegheny County.
Willetta will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, William Busch Sr., Smicksburg; her children, William (Kathryn) Busch Jr., Smicksburg, Douglas Busch, Home, David (Hsiao) Busch, Plumville, and Robert (Tanya) Busch, Ruffsdale; grandchildren, Billy, Amy (Doug), Susan (Aaron), Deanna (Charles), Damion and Dane; great-grandchildren, Alyson, Griffin, Breeann, Kyleigh, Konner, Alyssa, Katlyn and Zachary; siblings, Betty Ann McIntyre, Dayton, Rosemarie Powell, Fla., Rebecca (Vern) Pruitt, Texas, and David Stiteler, Washington state; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Willetta was preceded in death by her parents, sister Darla and a brother, Richard.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Interment in Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.