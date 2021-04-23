The Rev. William A. Blair, 83, of Marion Center, lived his whole life loving and serving Jesus, his family and others. On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, he left this earth surrounded by his loving family and the compassionate staff of the Indiana Regional Medical Center’s ICU. He entered Heaven’s gates at 3:30 p.m. to hear his Lord and Savior say, “Well done, good and faithful servant ... enter into the joy of your Lord” (Matthew 25:21).
On Oct. 29, 1937, the home of a young pastor, the Rev. Clyde and Erma (Moore) Blair, in Warren, was blessed with the birth of the first of their four sons. William graduated from Garfield High School, Akron, Ohio, in 1955. He married his sweetheart, love of his life and lifetime partner in ministry, Phyllis Ann McCracken, on Jan. 20, 1956. God blessed them with 66 years of happy married life together. William worked at Firestone and Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. He earned a B.A. from Malone University, Canton, Ohio, in 1967, and went on to earn an M.A. from Hood College, Frederick, Md., in 1987.
William answered God’s call to follow in the footsteps of his father and father-in-law and began to serve as a pastor of a Wesleyan Methodist Church in Canton, Ohio, in 1963. He continued to serve Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Churches for 32 years in congregations in Punxsutawney; Indiana; Falconer, N.Y.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Keyser, W.Va. He also spent a year in Christian education to Native Americans in Custer, S.D. (1967-68), and nine years as the president of Allegheny Wesleyan College in Salem, Ohio (1988-97). Throughout his years of ministry, he served in many leadership positions for the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection of Churches headquartered in Salem, Ohio. His ministry was marked with wisdom, integrity and compassion, and countless lives have been impacted by his willingness to allow God to work through him.
William and Phyllis were blessed with two children, Kathy (Thomas) Wallace and William (Elisabeth) Blair II. His grandchildren, who describe him as ornery, intelligent, loving, sweet, and godly are: Julia Wallace, Shandra (Jeremy) Mayhle-Rhine, Krista (Ben) Toth, William (Brooklyn) Blair III, Kayla (Andrew) Toth and Kimberly Blair. He has 15 great-grandchildren: Kenton, Taylor, Vincent, Jennifer, Kendra, Alyssa, Brooklyn, Laylah, Emma, Colt, Weston, Winston, Carter, Liam and Wellington. While sorrowing his earthly departure, his family rejoices that his suffering is over — he has reached the finish line and his reward! They are determined to pick up his torch and continue the race — and meet him again in Heaven!
Also sorrowing his loss are his brother, Drs. Don (Nancy) Blair, of Syracuse, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Ruth Blair, of Alexandria, Va.; brother Harold (Jeri) Blair, of Erie; sister-in-law, Jean Leach, of Acworth, Ga.; sister-in-law, Mary Jacobs, of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Rev. Alan (Lois) McCracken, of Niles, Ohio; and many nephews and nieces.
Waiting at the gates of heaven for William were his parents, the Rev. Clyde and Erma Blair; his in-laws, the Rev. T.O. and Elsie McCracken; his brother, Gerald Blair; and his grandson-in-law, Pittsburgh Police Officer, Stephen J. Mayhle.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing” (II Timothy 4:7-8, NKJV).
All services will be held at the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1201 Church St., in Indiana. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Officiants will be the Rev. David Blowers, AWMC president; the Rev. Michael Marshall, former AWMC president; and Pastor Benjamin Blowers.
Committal will be at the Washington Church Cemetery in Home.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church building fund for the church’s new place of worship. Mail memorial gifts to: Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1201 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
