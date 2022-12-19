William A. Clawson, 78, of Heilwood, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Born Oct. 17, 1944, in Johnstown, he was the son of William Z. and Carrie Deane (Hall) Clawson.
He is survived by his partner, Betty Murdick; children Billie Early (David), Kimberly Clawson (Chris) and Adam Clawson (Carolyn); grandchildren Breanna, Danielle, Ashley, Daniel, Evan and Matthew; brother Dennis Clawson and wife Carol; and nieces Stephanie Zezzo (Mike) and Suzanne Dzvonick (John).
Bill was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force, and a retired employee of Penelec. In retirement, he enjoyed restoring his classic cars, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and working in his garage.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, with Pastor Sharon Hamley officiating.
Military honors will be provided at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Bolivar West View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s name may be made to your local veteran’s charity. Online condolences may be made at www. thestuartfuneralhomes.com.