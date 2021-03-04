William A. Rush III, 74, of Indiana, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born in 1946 in Kittanning to William A. Rush Jr. and Sarah Nadine Dawson Rush.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Kittanning High School and a 1969 graduate of IUP with a B.S. in Business Administration and was a member of the Business Honorary Fraternity.
He was also a graduate of flight school at Pensacola, Fla., as a second lieutenant with the USMC, where he served for nearly eight years as a pilot.
He worked as a sales rep for Eastman Kodak in New York City before enrolling in Lutheran Seminary at Gettysburg.
He served as a Lutheran pastor at St. Luke’s Church, Martinsburg. He later served with the Congregational Development Center that included Lutheran churches in Brush Valley, Trinity in Homer City, Luther Chapel in Coral, South Bend and the Hebron Lutheran Church in Avonmore. He also served as dean of the Indiana, Jefferson District of PA-West Virginia Synod. He later served as pastor of the Town and Country Lutheran Ministry, which included churches from Antiock, Bethel and Redeemer in Cookport.
He became a chaplain in the USAF, stationed in Albuquerque, N.M., and Homestead, Fla.
Later he became a senior chaplain for the 445th Air Lift Wing at Wright Patterson AFB as a reservist and then a command chaplain for the 1st Air Force after 9/11. He served nine years in the Marine Corps and 16 years in the Air Force, retiring as a chaplain lieutenant colonel in 2004.
During the same time he served as pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, Thornville, Ohio, and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Marietta, Ohio.
He was also the assistant to the bishop of the Southern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and mission director. He retired in 2002.
Pastor Bill loved photography, reading, hunting, swimming and, most of all, he loved his family.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy L. (Hullenbaugh) Rush, Indiana; four daughters and one son, William O. Rush, Pennsylvania; Lisa K. Koreen, Butler; Wendy J. and Master Sgt. Michael J. Riggenbach, Black Lick; Bridgett M. Fultz, Ohio; and Sarah L. and husband Maj. Erik S. Hungate, South Korea; and 19 grandchildren, Jillian, Cassidy, Sean, Brendon, Tyler, Alex, Morgan, Ashlee, Jacob, Alexis, Billy, Matthew, Ryan, Ariel, Isaac, Aspen, Aeden, Aurora and Astrid.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William A. Rush IV; brother, Ken Spang; sister, Nancy Kistler; and granddaughter Teal Nicole.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday at First Church of God, Indiana, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Lantz officiating. Interment will be made in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.