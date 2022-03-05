William A. Zuzack, 73, of Mechanicsburg, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
He was born in Latrobe on July 28, 1948, and lived in Indiana for many years. He was a graduate of Latrobe Area High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Grove City College in 1970. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1978.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Grace Campbell Zuzack, and daughter Katherine ”Katie” Zuzack Szymonowicz.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christine Pavlik Zuzack; sons, Michael and Zachary; brothers, Kenneth (Patricia), James (Judy) and Jack (Marie); son-in-law, Jerry Szymonowicz Jr.; granddaughters, Grace and Samantha Szymonowicz; brothers-in-law, Timothy (Maureen) Pavlik and Stephen (Janis) Pavlik; and numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Bill was an active member of the Harrisburg Bridge Club, the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen’s Association and The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He enjoyed travel, beach visits, sports cars, making pottery, gardening, fishing, sporting clays, playing cards and, of course, following the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family, particularly with his children and grandchildren. His keen sense of humor was a delight to all and he will be greatly missed. Remember him with a smile.
All are welcome to join Bill’s family on Friday at his afternoon gathering of family and friends from 1 until 3 p.m., and his evening gathering of family and friends from 5 until 8 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., at Buhrig’s Gathering Place, 25 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to a 529 Educational Saving Plan for Grace and Samantha. Checks can be written to FBO Grace Szymonowicz 529 or FBO Samantha Szymonowicz 529 and mailed to the following address: Strzelczyk Milburn Financial Consulting Group, 2661 Riva Road, Suite 1011, Annapolis, MD 21401. Contributions to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109, are also appreciated.
