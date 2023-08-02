William Alvin Pearce, 91, of Indiana, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.
Bill was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Glen Campbell, to William and Deane (Young) Pearce.
A 1950 graduate of Indiana High School, Bill entered into the United States Army immediately following high school, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he worked for McCreary Tire until retiring in 1985. He was also the owner of Pearce and Sons Machine Shop.
Bill was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church serving as an usher for many years. In addition, he was a life member of the VFW Post 1989, serving in the Honor Guard, as well as a member of the American Legion. In his free time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and generally spending time outdoors in nature. He especially enjoyed time with his family and giving back to his community.
Surviving Bill are his wife of 67 years, Mary Grace (Balestrino) Pearce, whom he married April 7, 1956; his sons, Michael Pearce and Carl (Alicia) Pearce, both of Indiana; grandchildren Anna Clawson, Leanna (Derek) Pyne, Tyler (Gabby) Pearce, Lauren Dillen and Patrick Pearce; great-grandchildren Arianna, Xander, Andrya, Brooke, Eden, Toby, Scarlett, Spencer, Kieralynn and Maddalynn; one sister, Ethel Rhea, of Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and George Pearce, as well as a sister, Alice Cameron Wolfe.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, with Father Richard N. Owens, OFM, Cap., as celebrant. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill’s honor to a charity close to your heart.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
