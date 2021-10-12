William Arthur Spadafora Jr., 70, of Indiana, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
Born Jan. 25, 1951, in Indiana, he was a son of William Arthur Spadafora Sr. and Phyllis (Lamantia) Spadafora.
Billy was a 1969 graduate of Indiana Area High School. After graduation, he went on to work in the family business at Colonial Motors, in the parts department. He took pride in his knowledge of car parts. He always greeted you with a big smile and “hi buddy.”
In his healthier days, Billy loved to hunt and fish. He especially enjoyed his time teaching his nieces and nephews how to fish at the cottage, which was one of his favorite places to visit. He also liked to go bowling with the Knights of Columbus.
He was also an avid sports fan, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, as well as Penn State Football whenever he could.
Billy was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 1481.
He will be remembered by his sisters, Jenna-Marie Celtnieks (Vince), of Indiana, and Debra Reilly (John), of Indiana. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Deonna Celtnieks, William Celtnieks, Kristopher Celtnieks, John Reilly (Nicole), Bridget Reilly, Ryan Reilly, Tory Spadafora (Yelena) and Thomas Spadafora (Sara); and his great-nieces and -nephews, Hannah, Madison, Scarlette, Macey, Jase, Evelyn, Mila and AJ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Spadafora.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Church with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Bernard’s Learning Center: 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 or to the Alzheimer’s Association: 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
The Spadafora family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
