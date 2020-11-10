William Boyd Waltemire, 86, of Black Lick, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Wellington Cameron and Tillie M. (Davis) Waltemire. He was born in Littletown on May 17, 1934.
William was the last surviving member of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Esther Murphy.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with celebrant Kealey M. Smartnick officiating at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Luther Chapel Cemetery, Coral.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
